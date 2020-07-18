Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.39

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and traded as high as $65.90. Hitachi shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 50,712 shares changing hands.

HTHIY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

