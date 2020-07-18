SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of CPT opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after buying an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 476,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

