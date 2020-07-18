Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of VNOM opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

