GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.16 Million

Analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to post sales of $823.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.59 million. GMS reported sales of $847.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 37.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 244,636 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMS opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

