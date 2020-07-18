$406.65 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report $406.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 130,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

