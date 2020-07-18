$706.14 Million in Sales Expected for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post sales of $706.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.70 million. Logitech International posted sales of $644.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

