$85.50 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $85.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $77.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $348.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $350.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $378.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $386.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $548.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.