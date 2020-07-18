Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,502,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 174,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 701,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after acquiring an additional 350,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

