Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Lifted by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$90.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$901.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.54, for a total transaction of C$945,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,100 shares in the company, valued at C$11,165,174. Also, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total transaction of C$2,056,927.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,468,330.70. Insiders have sold 63,578 shares of company stock worth $5,758,424 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

