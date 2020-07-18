Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $208.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $703,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $206,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7,284.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

