$920.04 Million in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report $920.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $943.00 million and the lowest is $880.10 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $946.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMCH. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

