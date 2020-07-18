XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $980,000.00 and the highest is $2.54 million. XOMA reported sales of $960,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $6.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $7.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.65 million, with estimates ranging from $8.49 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOMA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.16. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

