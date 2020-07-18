Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. United Continental reported sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $23.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of UAL opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.