Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce sales of $40.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.11 million and the highest is $47.20 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $56.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $192.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.91 million to $201.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $232.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.07 million to $246.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $4.79 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 115,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $699,485.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,840.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 657,893 shares of company stock worth $3,760,717. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

