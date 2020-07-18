Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.60 million.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

CIA opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.10. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

