Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

ROST stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

