Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to post sales of $162.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $149.39 million. Orion Group posted sales of $165.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $701.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.62 million to $730.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $762.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $790.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

