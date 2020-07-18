Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

GTLS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

