Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

