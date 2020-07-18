$74.24 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $74.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $134.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $374.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $395.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $396.23 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $444.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.93 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 34.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn acquired 285,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $614,848.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 515,429 shares of company stock worth $1,113,903. 34.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

