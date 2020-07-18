Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Iamgold Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$6.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.02.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

