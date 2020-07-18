Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 267,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK opened at $14.24 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

