$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

