Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issued By Wedbush

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

ACOR stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 48,743 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

