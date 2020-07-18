Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Netflix’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.64.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.78. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

