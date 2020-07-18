AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Given News Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AstraZeneca’s ranking:

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.