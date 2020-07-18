Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,240.60 ($15.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,282.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,558.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($16.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($19.01) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,818.95 ($22.38).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

