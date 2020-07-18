Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.14

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS RYDAF opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

