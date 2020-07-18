Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Share Price

Headlines about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a news sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDAIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

