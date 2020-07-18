Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s ranking:

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,941 ($60.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,531.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,104.94.

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) target price (up previously from GBX 4,100 ($50.46)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,521.33 ($55.64).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 32,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,689 ($45.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,469,244.35).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

