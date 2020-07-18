AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given News Impact Rating of -1.00

Headlines about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($101.53) to GBX 8,600 ($105.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,187 ($113.06) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,479.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,854.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

