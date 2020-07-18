IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News articles about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IBM will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

