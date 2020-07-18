Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avantor Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 116.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Avantor by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 146.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $66,866,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

