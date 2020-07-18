Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avantor Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AVTR)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 116.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Avantor by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 146.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $66,866,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Earnings History and Estimates for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avantor Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avantor Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Travelers Companies Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Travelers Companies Call Options
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. Issued By SVB Leerink
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. Issued By SVB Leerink
Iamgold Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share
Iamgold Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report