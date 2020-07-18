Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Travelers Companies Call Options (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the average volume of 155 call options.

Shares of TRV opened at $119.16 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.