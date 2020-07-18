Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

