FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Decreased by Analyst

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCO. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 33.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

