Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

SYK stock opened at $193.05 on Friday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

