Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of IAG opened at $4.48 on Friday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 919,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 220,825 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 454,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

