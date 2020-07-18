Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 532,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

