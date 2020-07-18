New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.36. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$191.03 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

