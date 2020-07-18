Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,097,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.91 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $168.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

