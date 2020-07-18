SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Crispr Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($4.15) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $92.35 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $698,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

