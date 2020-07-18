Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytokinetics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

