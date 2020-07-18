Brokers Offer Predictions for Coeur Mining Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,894,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,070,000 after acquiring an additional 514,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after buying an additional 384,278 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 1,179,310 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 261,056 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.