Encompass Health Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

