Analysts Issue Forecasts for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.41. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

