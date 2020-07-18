Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $143.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,890,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

