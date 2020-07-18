Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $143.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,890,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avantor Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avantor Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Travelers Companies Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Travelers Companies Call Options
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. Issued By SVB Leerink
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. Issued By SVB Leerink
Iamgold Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share
Iamgold Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report