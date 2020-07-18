Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

NYSE:ELF opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.45 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $129,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,511,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

