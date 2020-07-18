Cameco Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Cameco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cameco by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

