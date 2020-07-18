ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ExOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ExOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get ExOne alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of ExOne in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

XONE stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.39. ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ExOne by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ExOne in the first quarter valued at $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ExOne in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at $7,833,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.